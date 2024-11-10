The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $340,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 269.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

