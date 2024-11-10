The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,552 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $58,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $18,383,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,604,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,719,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,074. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

