The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (CGABL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

