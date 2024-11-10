Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.52 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.50). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 477,011 shares traded.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £760.71 million, a P/E ratio of 915.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,448.28%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

