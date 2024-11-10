Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TDS opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 320,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after buying an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after buying an additional 206,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,092,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 88,994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 495,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

