Ted Buchan & Co Purchases 66 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1 %

PH opened at $695.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $410.86 and a twelve month high of $709.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $623.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

