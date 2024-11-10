Ted Buchan & Co Has $11.87 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ted Buchan & Co owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
