Ted Buchan & Co Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ted Buchan & Co trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,194,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNC opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.56 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,929,359.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.