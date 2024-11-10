Ted Buchan & Co Acquires 8,669 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

