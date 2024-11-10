Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

