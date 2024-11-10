TD Cowen Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $176.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.05.

Shares of TTWO opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 66.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

