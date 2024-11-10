TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

BROS stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 162.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $50.24.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

