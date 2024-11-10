TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 830 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

