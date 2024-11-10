TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 398 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.75.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

