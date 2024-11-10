TCTC Holdings LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.69 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

