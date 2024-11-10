Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.84.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

