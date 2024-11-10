Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.