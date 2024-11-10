T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,824 shares of company stock valued at $94,003,400. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,871. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $236.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.