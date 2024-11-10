Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

