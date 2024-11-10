Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.9 million. Synaptics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$1.05 EPS.

Synaptics Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 893,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,878. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $121.37.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Synaptics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.