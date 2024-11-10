Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $12.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of STRO stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 102.06% and a negative net margin of 73.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 4,186,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 370,705 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 214.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,069,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 729,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

