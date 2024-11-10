Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $615.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $619.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.93 and a 200-day moving average of $545.03. The company has a market cap of $566.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

