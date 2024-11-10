Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.1% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.03.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $328.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

