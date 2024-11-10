Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 722,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.28 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

