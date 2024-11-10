Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 2.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

