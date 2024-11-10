Susquehanna Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $150.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.13, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

