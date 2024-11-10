SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STKL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

STKL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 674,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $172,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,538,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 212,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in SunOpta by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

