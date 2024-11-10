Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Increased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

SLF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

