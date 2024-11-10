Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 837 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

