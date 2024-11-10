Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 292 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

EEM opened at $44.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

