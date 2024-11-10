Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $375.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $266.93 and a 1 year high of $377.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

