StockNews.com Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Buy

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Rapid7

NASDAQ RPD opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

