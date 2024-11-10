Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.08. 895,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average is $369.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $282.59 and a 52-week high of $408.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.