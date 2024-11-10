Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.08 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,598,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,230,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

