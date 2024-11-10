Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $51.40 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $51,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,808,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

