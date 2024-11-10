Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.56.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

