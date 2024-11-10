Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $134.34. 3,466,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

