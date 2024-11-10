Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

