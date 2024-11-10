Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $45.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

