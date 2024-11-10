STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.19. 1,071,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.64. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

