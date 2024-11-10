State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NU were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512,911 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 73.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,458 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NU by 216.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,028,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after buying an additional 5,490,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NU by 222.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,202,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,219,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,306,824. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

