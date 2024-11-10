State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $43.95 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $43,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.6 %

ELV traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.62. 1,569,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,684. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.98 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.