Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,910,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.55. 6,118,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

