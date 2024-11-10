Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN
Stantec Price Performance
Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Stantec Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
