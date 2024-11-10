Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.79.

NYSE SPOT opened at $400.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.40. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $167.64 and a one year high of $405.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $231,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

