SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,679,058. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at $86,403,427.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086 over the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

