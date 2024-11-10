SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $3.32 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

