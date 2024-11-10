SpiderRock Advisors LLC Cuts Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of S&T Bancorp worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STBA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

