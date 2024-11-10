SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 27,505 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 327.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $64.49 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

