SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 1,717 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average of $181.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.63 and a twelve month high of $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.